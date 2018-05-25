Product Hunt

Simplify Data Subject Access Requests

Manage and fulfill requests for data access, portability, and erasure. Easy-to-configure web form for your customers & website visitors.

Beatswitch GDPR Form

Why GDPR Form?

Subject requests are a fundamental right under the GDPR, so whatever business you’re in, if you hold personal data and are subject to the new regulation, you will have to respond to a request at some point.

Ready to use. Easy to set-up.

Make subject requests clear and straightforward. Configure your GDPR Form in minutes. Live in a click!

Always up-to-date

We keep track of the latest changes in privacy laws so you don't have to. Helping you stay compliant.

Reduce administration & keep oversight

Assign and track all requests from a central dashboard. Monitor priorities and automate responses to data subjects.

Communicate transparently

Gain trust through transparent communication on our form and auto-responses that keep subjects up-to-date.

Best-in-class features

GDPR Form gathers all requests, tracks their progress and streamlines the response to data subjects.

User-friendly forms

Simplify and track Data Subject Access Requests. Offer Data Subjects a professional & user-friendly experience.

White-label

Ability to tailor a branded web form - Trust starts with brand identity. You can customize the look & logo for your GDPR Form.

Email autoresponders

Notify data subjects instantly with our smart auto-responders in your e-mail. Don't waste time on manual work.

Requests overview

Monitor all open requests from one overview and assign the right users to fullfill the requests within the required deadline.

Weekly digest

We offer a weekly digest to help you prioritize requests. We will help you stay within the required deadlines.

Notifications

Nobody wants to miss a deadline. Stay on top of what's happening, receive notifications via Email, SMS or Slack.

What about the rights?

The GDPR goes into effect on 25 May 2018, and outlines distinct data subject rights for EU customers and employees.

  • Article 7(3): Right to Withdraw Consent
  • Article 12: Exercise of the Rights of the Data Subject
  • Article 13 & 14: Right to Be Informed
  • Article 15: Right to Access
  • Article 16: Right to Rectification
  • Article 17: Right to Erasure ("Right to be Forgotten")
  • Article 18: Right to Restriction of Processing
  • Article 19: Notification Obligation
  • Article 20: Right to Data Portability
  • Article 21: Right to Object to Processing
  • Article 22: Right to Object to Automated Individual Decision Making

